This guy shows you what to do with your tithe, not giving rich preachers like KIUNA and KANYARI

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - A Facebook user says that you should give help to the helpless instead of giving out money to preachers who already have private jets.





The likes of JCC’s Allan Kiuna.





This is what he posted on what you should do with your tithes instead of giving them to rich preachers who have palatial mansions in the leafy suburbs.





This is how to pay your tithes and not giving out money to those who already have a private jet, this young man changed the life of this old widow by giving her a new home. One thing touched me when I saw this post. Can you see how that old woman (may be your mother) will look young when you start talking care of her just observe the two pics and you will see the difference. May God bless you young man for…



