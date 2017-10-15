This B00TYLICIOUS LADY has a treat for Kenyan men who love big ‘tings’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 17 October 2017 - This thick lady shaking her assets with reckless abandon will excite men who love women with enough supporting ‘documents’





Team Mafisi will salivate for days from the way she vigorously twerks her massive derriere.





Ignore that fridge with two padlocks on it, if you love big ‘tings’ this s3xy lady will make your day.





Watch the video below.



