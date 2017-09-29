This awesome Rocket will fly you to any city in under 30 minutes thanks to Elon Musk (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 01, 2017- Tech Trailblazer Elon Musk wants to use his Space X rockets to fly people across the world in under an hour.





That sounds insane, but what's more insane is how cheap Musk thinks it'll be: "Cost per seat should be about the same as full fare economy in an aircraft,” Musk posted on IG.





With this technology, Musk's company SpaceX plans to shoot you across the 7,392 miles from New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes. Currently, that's a 15-hour flight.

In fact, most trips would take less than half an hour.





The BFR, or Big F*cking Rocket (yes, that’s its actual nickname), will travel at speeds close to 17,000 mph.





To put this into perspective, the fastest manned aircraft in the world, the rocket-powered X-15, travels at 4,520 mph, and a Boeing 747, the fastest commercial airliner, tends to cruise at just over 600 mph.





Watch the video concept below.

Fly to most places on Earth in under 30 mins and anywhere in under 60. Cost per seat should be about the same as full fare economy in an aircraft. Forgot to mention that. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT



