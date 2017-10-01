They opened my bag and stole chocolates, spray and other petty things - LADY blasts KQ crew (PICs)

Tuesday, 17 October 2017 - This lady has blasted the KQ crew after her bag was opened and petty things like body spray, chocolates and sneakers stolen.





She called KQ Customer Care to report the theft and the lady who spoke to her was not bothered.





Cases of theft inside KQ flights have been on the rise.





KQ is becoming the Shame of Africa instead of being the Pride of Africa.





This is what she posted.

See photos in the next page



