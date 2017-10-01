THERESA MAY sends a tough warning to UHURU for killing innocent supporters of RAILA using police (militia)News 11:27
Tuesday October 31, 2017 - The United Kingdom has warned the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, against the brutal killing of NASA supporters using the police.
In a statement through its Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart, UK criticized police brutality and killings amid election chaos.
Stewart called for the police involved in the brutality to be investigated and..
Page 1 2