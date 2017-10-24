There will be no poll boycott in Machakos, they can take their boycott to LUO Nyanza - ALFRED MUTUA insists

There will be no poll boycott in Machakos, they can take their boycott to LUO Nyanza - ALFRED MUTUA insistsPolitics 09:15
Tuesday October 24, 2017 - Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has hit out at a section of Kamba politicians allied to the opposition who are calling on residents to boycott the Thursday repeat presidential elections.
The Governor in a briefing with journalists on Monday said that residents are ready to vote and their right cannot be taken away.
“I want to urge Machakos and the larger Ukambani residents to…
