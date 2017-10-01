There will be no elections in Mombasa and UHURU can take that to the bank – HASSAN JOHO declares

There will be no elections in Mombasa and UHURU can take that to the bank – HASSAN JOHO declares00:00
...not ready to conduct free and fair elections.
Kingi noted that Akombe’s resignation had vindicated their dismissal of the repeat elections as a sham.
“Our supporters know the commission does not have the capacity to hold a credible election.”
“We have massive support.”
“The message has been made clear-no reforms no elections and supporters have responded in affirmative,” Kingi said.
“Her (Akombe) statement shows IEBC will conduct a sham election.”
“It will just be rendered null and void,” he added.
