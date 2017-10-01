There will be no elections in Mombasa and UHURU can take that to the bank – HASSAN JOHO declares

Thursday October 19, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has also declared that his County will not participate in the repeat Presidential elections scheduled for October 26th.





In a statement read on his behalf by Deputy Governor, William Kingi, Joho reaffirmed NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s stand that there will be no elections on October 26th if IEBC do not meet the Opposition’s irreducible minimums.





This came only hours after IEBC commissioner, Roselyne Akombe, resigned from the commission saying the electoral body was...



