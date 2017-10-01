There will be no election here, we will make sure of that! Siaya County declares 9 days to repeat polls

...the polls on the 26thof October.





He said they will not allow IEBC officials to report to polling stations and will not allow locals to participate in the elections.





“The law is very clear that elections must be conducted in each of the 290 Constituencies.”



“And since NASA has withdrawn from the race yet IEBC is still insisting it will go ahead with the elections, we want to show them they will not be allowed to continue with their illegalities in our County,” Okode said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



