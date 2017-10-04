The United Nations warns RAILA ODINGA against boycotting October 26 election and causing chaos

The United Nations warns RAILA ODINGA against boycotting October 26 election and causing chaosPolitics 07:08
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - The United Nations (UN) has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against threatening to boycott the October 26th repeat presidential election.
Raila has alluded to a possible election boycott if his demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are not met.
But in a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, the UN said boycotting the poll would lead the country into crisis.
“The responsibility for…
