The United Nations warns RAILA ODINGA against boycotting October 26 election and causing chaos

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - The United Nations (UN) has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against threatening to boycott the October 26th repeat presidential election.


Raila has alluded to a possible election boycott if his demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are not met.

But in a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, the UN said boycotting the poll would lead the country into crisis.

