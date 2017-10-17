The Supreme Court bars CHEBUKATI from editing Presidential results as announced in polling stations

Tuesday October 17, 2017 - The Supreme Court has this morning denied IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, powers to amend or correct electoral results as transmitted from a polling station.





In a majority ruling read by Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, the Supreme Court directed that Chebukati should not make any changes to the presidential results even if they have glaring errors.





Where there are discrepancies between…



