The only militias we have in Kenya are goons organized by UHURU and RUTO – MIGUNA MIGUNA insists

07:33

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - City lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has dismissed remarks by Deputy President William Ruto that National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leader, Raila Odinga, organized a militia group to stop elections from happening in some opposition strongholds.

In a post on Tuesday, Miguna said Raila Odinga has no financial capacity to form a militia and said Uhuru has immense resources to mobilize Mungiki and other outlawed militias.

During an interview with CNN on…

