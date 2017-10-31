The only militias we have in Kenya are goons organized by UHURU and RUTO – MIGUNA MIGUNA insists

The only militias we have in Kenya are goons organized by UHURU and RUTO – MIGUNA MIGUNA insistsPolitics 07:33
Tuesday October 31, 2017 - City lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has dismissed remarks by Deputy President William Ruto that National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leader, Raila Odinga, organized a militia group to stop elections from happening in some opposition strongholds.
In a post on Tuesday, Miguna said Raila Odinga has no financial capacity to form a militia and said Uhuru has immense resources to mobilize Mungiki and other outlawed militias.
During an interview with CNN on…
Page 1 2