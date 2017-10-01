The gods have conspired against IEBC; See what happened in Makeuni during staff training (PHOTOs).

Friday, 20 October 2017 - The gods seems to have conspired against IEBC ahead of October 26th polls.





Everything seems to be going against the poll body.





There was drama in Kilome, Makueni County, on Thursday when IEBC staff were being trained on how to run the October 26th poll after strong winds blew up the tent, leaving them scampering for safety.





This disrupted the whole exercise.





See photos in the next page