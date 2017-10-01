Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Little Havard Academy is located in Kitengela town.





The school provides a nurturing and stimulating environment where children learn and grow through creative play.





We are seeking for candidates who are passionate about children to join our team in the following positions.





School Head Teacher





Reporting to the School Director, the Head teacher will be responsible for leadership and management of the school both at Lower Primary and Kindergarten.





He/she will be responsible for driving the school growth initiatives and new markets.





The candidate will define the responsibilities and accountability of staff members and develops plans for interpreting the school curriculum.





The key responsibilities;

· Overall coordination and management of the school activities ensuring all the programs are running smoothly, efficiently and effectively on daily basis

· Lead the development and implementation of teaching approaches, methodologies and schemes of work

· Supervise teachers and ensure proper coverage of the syllabus throughout the year

· Ensure that the learning facilities are clean, hygienic and safe for learning

· Ensure all children are provided with adequate support for growth and development through guidance, counseling and relevant training

· In consultation with the Director, identify annual objectives for the instructional and extracurricular programs of the school.

· Maintain academic and other school records

· Maintain high level of discipline in the school for both teachers and students

· Manage an effective communication system between the students, parents and other visitors to the school

· Orient and assists new recruited teachers to settle in the school

· Responsible for teaching their respective class in line with school syllabus

· Oversee all other administrative issues in the school

Key Qualifications

· Holder of Degree or Diploma in Early childhood Education or equivalent qualification

· Minimum 5 years relevant working experience in a school set up with mastery of school administration or training in management/administration

· Knowledge of Tusome Training program will be an added advantage

· Good understanding of the kindergarten and Lower primary syllabus

· Demonstrate leadership, management and administration experience in an upcoming school

· Proactive, mature and committed individual who can work with minimum supervision

· Registered with Teachers Service Commission (TSC)

· Demonstrate supervisory skills in previous positions

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Good coaching and mentoring skills for new teachers

Lower Primary Teacher



We are seeking an experienced, competent and dynamic teacher who is committed to teach our Lower primary school.



Key Responsibilities

· Continue to maintain an environment that promotes and secures good teaching, effective learning, high standards of achievement and good behavior

· Develops lesson plans and instructional materials and provides individualized and small group instruction in order to adapt the curriculum to the needs of each student

· Good command of English, Mathematics, social studies, Kiswahili and creativity

· Determine, organize, implement and monitor the syllabus coverage within the year

· Maintain an effective relationship with parents to support and improve pupil’s achievement and personal development

· Promote extracurricular activities in accordance with the school calendar

· Ensure that parents and pupils are well informed about the curriculum, attainment and progress and about the contribution they can make in supporting their child’s learning and achieving the school’s target for improvement.

· Selects and requisitions books and instructional aids; maintains required inventory records.

· Supervises students in out-of-classroom activities during the school day

Qualifications & Experience

· Diploma in Early Childhood Development, Diploma in Education or P1 with training in Tusome program. ECD qualification will be an added advantage

· A minimum of 3 years’ experience teaching in Lower Primary teaching Mathematics, English, Kiswahili and Science/Social Studies/Christian Religious Education.

· Proven ability to prepare teaching aids and lesson plans with good hand writing skills

· Ability to establish and enforce rules for behavior and class control

· Good command of English both written and spoken

· Good organization and communication skill

· Demonstrated ability to work as a team player

· Must demonstrated passion for teaching and children

· Proven track record in co-curricular activities

· Registered with Teachers Service Commission (TSC)

How to Apply





If you meet the above requirements, kindly send your resume tolittlehavard@gmail.com for consideration.





Kindly indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line.





Please also indicate your current and expected salary.





Applications should reach us not later than November 18, 2017.