Teaching Jobs in Kenya

M.M. Shah and M.v. Shah Academy



Vacancies



Kindergarten Teacher, Lower & Upper Primary Teachers



The Board of M M Shah and M V Shah Academy seeks suitable candidates for the above posts in line with the Academy’s growing demands.



The Academy is a well-established private institute in Mombasa, offering KG to Primary Education following the 8-4-4 Curriculum.









The School has over 900 learners.



For the posts of Lower & Upper Primary Teachers you will hold the following minimum qualifications:

· P1 certificate level

· TSC Registration

· 3 years minimum experience

· Training in guidance and counselling/special needs would be an added advantage.

· Experience in Thematic approach to teaching and learning would be highly desirable.



For Upper Primary post, experience of teaching examination class would be an advantage.



For the post of Kindergarten Teacher you will hold the following minimum qualifications:

· TSC Registration required

· 3 years minimum experience

· A Diploma in ECDE/ Montessori would be an added advantage.

· Experience in Thematic Approach and Jolly Phonics would be highly desirable.