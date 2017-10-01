Supply Chain Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

Supply Chain

Supporting the Deputy Head of Logistics in managing all procurement activities whilst ensuring full compliance with Action Against Hunger-USA and Donor procedures.

Roles

· Coordinating Procurement at TLC

· Equipment Management, Standards and Strategy

· Stock Management

· Manage Communication equipment and systems

· Transport Management

· Financial Management including participating in audits, budget proposal and managing supplier payments

Qualifications

· University degree in Supply Chain Management OR Logistics management.

· English and Kiswahili fluent

· Excellent knowledge on both software (word processor, spreadsheet)

· Good communication, teamwork, transport skill, knowledge of warehousing, stock management and control

· Have a high level of Integrity and Transparency

· Are highly organized & pay attention to small details.

· 1 year of experience in logistic field, experience in SCM with an INGO is an asset

· Excellent skills in MS Office, particularly Excel