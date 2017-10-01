Supply Chain Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

Supply Chain
Supporting the Deputy Head of Logistics in managing all procurement activities whilst ensuring full compliance with Action Against Hunger-USA and Donor procedures.

Roles

·         Coordinating Procurement at TLC
·         Equipment Management, Standards and Strategy
·         Stock Management
·         Manage Communication equipment and systems
·         Transport Management
·         Financial Management including participating in audits, budget proposal and managing supplier payments

Qualifications

·         University degree in Supply Chain Management OR Logistics management.
·         English and Kiswahili fluent
·         Excellent knowledge on both software (word processor, spreadsheet)
·         Good communication, teamwork, transport skill, knowledge of warehousing, stock management and control
·         Have a high level of Integrity and Transparency
·         Are highly organized & pay attention to small details.
·         1 year of experience in logistic field, experience in SCM with an INGO is an asset
·         Excellent skills in MS Office, particularly Excel

How to Apply
If you are interested in this role, please follow the link below to apply:
https://action-against-hunger.workable.com/jobs/596454

   

