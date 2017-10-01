Supply Chain Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

Supply Chain Assistant Job in Kenya - NGOJobs and Careers 10:21
Supporting the Deputy Head of Logistics in managing all procurement activities whilst ensuring full compliance with Action Against Hunger-USA and Donor procedures.
Roles
· Coordinating Procurement at TLC
· Equipment Management, Standards and Strategy
· Stock Management
· Manage Communication equipment and systems
· Transport Management
· Financial Management including participating in audits, budget proposal and managing supplier payments
Qualifications
· University degree in Supply Chain Management OR Logistics management.
· English and Kiswahili fluent
· Excellent knowledge on both software (word processor, spreadsheet)
· Good communication, teamwork, transport skill, knowledge of warehousing, stock management and control
· Have a high level of Integrity and Transparency
· Are highly organized & pay attention to small details.
· 1 year of experience in logistic field, experience in SCM with an INGO is an asset
· Excellent skills in MS Office, particularly Excel
How to Apply
If you are interested in this role, please follow the link below to apply:
https://action-against-hunger.workable.com/jobs/596454
