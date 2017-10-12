Stop fooling Kenyans! CHEBUKATI now exposes RAILA’s lies as he reveals exactly what he did

Thursday October 12, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga could be on the ballot even after withdrawing from the repeat Presidential election scheduled for the October 26th.





This was revealed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.





In a statement, Chebukati noted that even though Raila Odinga has indicated that he had withdrawn from the race, he has not officially done so and therefore will still be on the ballot.





He said the NASA leader was yet to withdraw from the race since he had not forwarded to the commission a duly signed Form 24A.





However, he noted that the commission cannot stop anyone from pulling out of the race.





“We note that Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka’s letter dated October 10th, indicating they had decided to withdraw from the repeat Presidential election. The commission cannot compel a candidate to participate in an election. The law allows a candidate to withdraw his or her candidature,” said Chebukati in a statement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







