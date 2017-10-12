Stop following RAILA ODINGA blindly; he is leading to a political ditch-Jubilee now tell KALONZO

Thursday October 12, 2017 -Barely two days after National Super Alliance (NASA) withdrew from the repeat Presidential election scheduled for October 26th, pressure is now mounting on his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, to salvage his political career by ditching the Opposition and joining the ruling Jubilee Government.





Jubilee MPs from Ukambani region, led by Rachel Nyamai, have advised Kalonzo not to follow Raila Odinga blindly, saying the NASA leader was leading him to a political ditch.





Nyamai led other leaders in pleading with Kalonzo to ditch the Opposition for Jubilee, saying he is a good leader being misled by a perennial loser.





She was accompanied by Maina Kamanda, Moses Sakuda and Elisha Busienei who all urged Kalonzo to consider working with Ruto in Jubilee as he shapes his future political career.





