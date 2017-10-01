State House in terror as RAILA ODINGA is set to be sworn in as 5th President - UHURU may go into exile

Sunday October 29, 2017 - State House is reportedly in panic after National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders threatened to swear in their supreme leader, Raila Odinga, as the fifth President of Kenya following the bungled repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking in Athi River yesterday, the NASA leaders led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, maintained that Raila is the people's President and that the Oppositiondoes not recognize either President Uhuru Kenyatta as the leader of the country nor does it recognise the October 26th election.





Orengo threatened to....



