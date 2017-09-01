State House in panic as RAILA is set to be fortified on Saturday ahead of polls - Heavens will come down

Thursday October 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is set to be prayed for and dedicated to God this weekend as he goes for a rematch with President Uhuru Kenyatta later this month.





Various churches in Kisumu have organized a major prayer rally for Raila Odinga to fortify him ahead of the repeat polls on October 26th.





According to sources privy to the arrangements, bishops from various churches will first hold secret prayers for Raila in...



