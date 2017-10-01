State House in panic as RAILA finally announces the date for the beginning of his revolution against UHURU

Thursday October 19, 2017 - Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has finally given the strongest indication that his much talked about revolution against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Government may start sooner than later.





Addressing a mammoth crowd at the historic Kamukunji Grounds, Raila announced the 26th of October as the date for his revolution.





He said that he will lead the mother of all protests on..



