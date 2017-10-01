State House in panic as MARAGA se to make another landmark ruling - He may nullify his victory again

Saturday October 28, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta now risks losing his victory in the jut concluded repeat Presidential again for the second time.





This is after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to the Supreme Court seeking to have Uhuru’s controversial victory in the October 26th repeat Presidential elections annulled.

In his petition, Omtatah wants the apex court to compel IEBC to hold fresh Presidential elections, preceded by fresh nominations, pursuant to Article 138(8) (b) and 138(9) of the Constitution and under the election laws in force during the annulled 8th August 2017 Presidential elections.





According to...



