STATE HOUSE in panic as CHILOBA spills beans on secret night deal with OT- Morpho to rig RAILA again

Sunday October 1, 2017 -Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba has finally opened up on the alleged deals he signed with the controversial French form, OT-Morpho, at night as alleged by National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the repeat Presidential elections slated for October 26th.





Speaking yesterday, Chiloba admitted that indeed he signed the deal with OT-Morpho to provide technology services in the repeat polls just like it did during the August 8th General Election.





However, he defended his action, saying the meeting was necessary to have the supplier of the critical infrastructure on board early enough to ensure that elections happen as planned.





“The commission held a series of meetings with OT-Morpho on the level of support we required for fresh Presidential election. This culminated into an addendum to the contract that was signed on Thursday night after negotiations were concluded as per the procurement law,” Chiloba said.



