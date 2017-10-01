Starehe MP, JAGUAR, apologizes to BABU OWINO after a dog’s beating in Parliament yesterday

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua, Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, has apologized to Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, over yesterday’s scuffle in Parliament.





The two exchanged blows and kicks to the utter surprise of their colleagues.





Addressing the press on Wednesday , Jaguar said that what happened yesterday was unfortunate and asked Babu Owino for...



