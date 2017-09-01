Stand Off as UoN students refuse to vacate premises before their school fees is refunded (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 - University of Nairobi (UoN) students have insisted they won’t vacate the premises until they get refunded their school fees.





The institution was closed indefinitely and students ordered to vacate premises before 9 am on Tuesday October 3.





The University Senate cited deteriorating security for the closure but students have camped outside Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Mbithi’s office at the main campus demanding for a refund of their school fees.





They accuse Mbithi of wasting their time and money and closing the university without consulting them.





