SONKO insults RAILA badly, calls him “Mchawi” and says other nasty stuff about him (VIDEO).

Monday, 23 October 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, insulted NASA leader, Raila Odinga, badly during a rally in Kajiado.





He described Raila as a blood-thirsty “mganga” who wants power through back-door.





According to Sonko, Raila loves seeing blood flowing.





Sonko said a lot of nasty stuff about Raila during the political rally and this has exasperated NASA supporters.





Watch this video.



