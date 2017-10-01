SONKO insults RAILA badly, calls him “Mchawi” and says other nasty stuff about him (VIDEO).

08:30

Monday, 23 October 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, insulted NASA leader, Raila Odinga, badly during a rally in Kajiado.

He described Raila as a blood-thirsty “mganga” who wants power through back-door.

According to Sonko, Raila loves seeing blood flowing.


Sonko said a lot of nasty stuff about Raila during the political rally and this has exasperated NASA supporters.

Watch this video.

The LINK>>>>>

