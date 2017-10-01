SHOCKING VIDEO! Man attempted to R@P£ a woman in an elevator in front of her daughter (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - The mongrel was caught on camera trying to assault a woman in an elevator as her helpless daughter watched.





From the footage, the unsuspecting woman is seen getting in with her daughter while a man followed behind.





As soon as they were in the elevator and it began ascending, the man can be seen ogling at the lady’s derriere.





When the elevator stopped and she tried to get out, he pulled her back inside, punched a button to shut the doors, then proceeded to attack the woman.





The struggle continues for long until the woman’s high-heeled shoe came to her rescue.

Watch the shocking video below.



