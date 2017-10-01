SHOCKING VIDEO from NASA’s anti-IEBC demos in Kisumu emerge,See what cops were doing to innocent LUOs.

Saturday, 14 October 2017 - A shocking and disheartening video from Kisumu taken during NASA’s anti-IEBC demos has emerged.





Cops were beating up innocent Luos going about their normal businesses and leaving them for the dead.





A video shows cops beating up boda boda riders and destroying their motor bikes.





They were not even protesting.





They were just going on with their normal businesses.





Watch the video video.



