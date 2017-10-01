SHOCKING! See how HARRY KIMANI looks after wasting his life in drugs and alcohol (PHOTOs).Entertainment News, Media News 12:45
Friday, 27 October 2017 - There was a time when Harry Kimani was one of the most sought after Kenyan artists.
He released “Haiya” hit which was like a national anthem.
Harry Kimani then took a break from music after wasting his life in drugs and alcohol.
The talented singer recently appeared on Churchill Show and he looks totally wasted.
We hope he has visited a rehab.
See these shocking photos in the next page