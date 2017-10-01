SHOCKING! See how HARRY KIMANI looks after wasting his life in drugs and alcohol (PHOTOs).

, 12:45

Friday, 27 October 2017 - There was a time when Harry Kimani was one of the most sought after Kenyan artists.

He released “Haiya” hit which was like a national anthem.

Harry Kimani then took a break from music after wasting his life in drugs and alcohol.

The talented singer recently appeared on Churchill Show and he looks totally wasted.

We hope he has visited a rehab.

See these shocking photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno