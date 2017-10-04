Shocking road rage! Driver intentionally rams into another car at Valley Arcade (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 04, 2017 - This mad driver was caught on camera deliberately ramming into another car at Valley Arcade, Nairobi.





From the raw video, the driver of the SUV, who was potentially drunk, seemed impatient with another car ahead and decided to ‘clear’ it from his way.





He hit the car the first time then reversed to create room between the two cars, in anticipation for a more effective hit.





He managed to push the white Toyota Fielder off the main road but found the gate was closed.





Watch the incident below.





Hit and run at Valley Arcade. Circulate video to assist in finding and apprehending this dangerous and potentially deadly drunk driver pic.twitter.com/FbR6u8pGvy October 3, 2017