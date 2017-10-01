SHOCKING! Man cuts neighbour’s head in Pokot and runs away with it in gruesome murder!

Wednesday, 11 October 2017 - A man in Pokot has shocked the world after he cut off his neighbour’s head and fled with the it following a argument in a watering hole.





The gruesome murder happened on Sunday evening.





The murderer, Geoffrey Kithinji, chopped off the head of Dickson Lipul and ran way with it in what looks like a scene from a horror movie.





Kithinji is said to have armed himself with a machete after the two parted ways then stormed Lipul’s house, where he hacked him to death before fleeing with the head still dripping with blood.





The victim’s brother said:





“When he reached a nearby school, he stopped to show us the head. Our efforts to...



