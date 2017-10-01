SHOCK on UHURU/ RUTO as SAKAJA ‘joins’ RAILA ODINGA - Vows to help Baba have his way on this

Saturday October 14, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has opposed the decision by acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, to ban NASA from holding anti-IEBC demonstrations in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.





Speaking during the annual general meeting for LAPTRUST at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), Sakaja stated that it was wrong for the CS to ban NASA demos in the CBD because the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan a right to assemble, picket and demonstrate as long as they...



