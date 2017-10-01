SHOCK on UHURU as MITHIKA LINTURI divorces him and joins RAILA on this - I can’t allow it

Monday October 9, 2017 - Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has differed sharply with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party over their plan to change election laws ahead of the October 26th repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking on NTV, Linturi said it was wrong for his Jubilee colleagues to try and change election laws without engaging their NASA counterparts.





He said the move does mean good for the country because the best laws cannot be made when there is a crisis.





“I mean well for..



