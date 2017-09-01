SHOCK on UHURU as KALENJINs swear to boycott polls because of RUTO - RAILA headed for landslide win

Tuesday October 3, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid is in serious jeopardy after a section of Kalenjins threatened to boycott the repeat elections scheduled for October 26th.





Speaking yesterday, a group of Kalenjins in Mombasa vowed to marshal members of the community at the Coast not to take part in the repeat polls if Deputy President William Ruto does not address their problems in the region.





Led by Rashid Rotich, who contested for Shimanzi/ Ganjoni MCA seat, the Kalenjins accused Ruto of...



