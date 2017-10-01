SHOCK as UHURU’s pastor tells him to release all prisoners if he wants God to answer his prayers

Sunday October 22, 2017 - Controversial city pastor, Godfrey Migwi, of the House of Hope Church has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to release all prisoners if he wants God to listen to his prayers and to forgive Kenya.





Migwi, who is known for his deep hatred for NASA leader, Raila Odinga, revealed that many of the prisoners are innocent Kenyans who became victims of a broken justice system, and as a result should be set free.





"I do a lot of work with prisons and there are horror stories of unfairness and injustices in these places.”





“People with good hearts were put into these spaces because of corruption and..



