SHOCK as RAILA’s daughter joins protests on the firing line - Even UHURU didn’t expect this (VIDEO)

Tuesday October 10, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie, proved President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee critics wrong after she showed up for anti-IEBC demos to the utter surprise of many who thought that Raila was just using other people’s children to advance his course.





Winnie took center stage in the anti-IEBC demos yesterday and led other NASA supporters in demonstrating along Nairobi’s Kenyatta Avenue and later addressed them at a separate rally.





In her address, Winnie thanked the NASA supporters for standing by her father - Raila - and keeping the dream to Canaan alive.





She urged them to show up on Wednesday and Friday and next week on Monday to protest until IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, is fired and reforms are achieved at the commission.





And on her Facebook page on Tuesday , Winnie revealed how she...



