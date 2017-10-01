Shock as RAILA ODINGA’S ‘DAUGHTERS’ are arrested-UHURU not joking with baba this time

Sunday October 1, 2017 -A group of ladies campaigning for National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga were yesterday arrested in Kakamega in a dramatic manner that left many shocked.





The group dubbed “daughters of Raila Odinga” was launching Raila’s Presidential campaigns before they were nabbed by the police.





The ladies confirmed their arrest through their Twitter account, saying they were whisked away to Kakamega Police Station.





“We were peacefully campaigning for Raila Odinga only to be stopped by four police cars claiming ‘orders from above’ to arrest us,” the ladies stated.





“Our driver was manhandled and his Driving License taken to Kakamega AP,” they added.





Even though they were later released without charge, a truck donated to them by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was withheld at the police station.





