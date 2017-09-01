SHOCK as it merges that rogue cop who has been threatening to butcher LUOs is BOINNET’s PA.

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 - Rogue cop, Kipchirchir Alfie, who has been spitting venom on facebook and threatening to butcher Luos, is a Personal Assistant to Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet.





The rogue cop once threatened to shoot Joho for disrespecting the President and flaunted the gun that he was planning to use to murder him.





He has also been insulting Raila’s supporters calling them dogs and threatening to butcher them.





Despite posting alarming posts on...



