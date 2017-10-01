SHOCK as a cop in Makupa kills his girlfriend and hangs her body in the house over illicit affair

Saturday, 07 October 2017 - A cop attached to Makupa Police Station strangled his girlfriend to death and hang her body in the house after finding out she had an affair with another man.





The cop had sent his girlfriend to do some shopping but instead of going for shopping, she went to have a nice time with another man in Bamburi.





When she came back home drunk, the cop strangled her to death and hanged the body in the house to fool people that she had committed suicide.





Here’s a...



