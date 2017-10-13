SHOCK as BABU OWINO once again abuses UHURU KENYATTA and calls him as Mtoto wa Mbwa!

Friday October 13, 2017 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has once again abused President Uhuru Kenyatta by calling him Mtoto was Mbwa (a puppy).





The incident happened at Uhuru Park on Wednesday when Owino was addressing NASA supporters who were demonstrating against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Babu repeated the same statement he said last month but did not complete leaving the crowd to…



