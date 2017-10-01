See who RAILA has met in the UK after withdrawing from repeat polls! State House already in panic mode

Thursday October 12, 2017-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, jetted out of the country on Wednesday evening to the United Kingdom barely two days after withdrawing from the repeat Presidential elections slated for the 26th of October.





The NASA leader took time to link up with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, with whom they had a successful meeting.





Raila shared his meeting with Welby on...



