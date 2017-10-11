See where KALONZO is going on holiday after withdrawing from poll - UHURU/ RUTO hug a transformer

See where KALONZO is going on holiday after withdrawing from poll - UHURU/ RUTO hug a transformerPolitics 13:47
Wednesday October 11, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will later this week leave the country for a holiday with his family in one of the archipelagos in the pacific.
Kalonzo, who withdrew from the October 26th elections together with Raila Odinga on Tuesday, is set to go for a holiday in a high end beach hotel in Hawaii.
Kalonzo’s holiday tour comes as fears of the NASA brigade pulling out of the polls intensified with President Uhuru Kenyatta claiming that Raila has...
