See what TRUMP has told UHURU to do with RAILA after being declared winner of repeat Presidential poll

Monday October 30, 2017 - The Donald Trump-led US Government has issued a statement raising concerns over the outbreak of violence in Kenya following the repeat Presidential elections on the 26th of October.





In a statement from the State Department, U.S Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, called for immediate, sustained and transparent national dialogue to resolve the ongoing political impasse.





Godec urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to urgently convene dialogue with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, for the sake of the country.





He noted that the US is concerned with the...



