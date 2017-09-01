See what OTUOMA and NAMWAMBA said that is causing RAILA ODINGA sleepless nights! UHURU’s boost

Wednesday October 4, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed defectors joining Jubilee from Western Kenya as nonentities who do not lose him any sleep.





This is after the defectors led by former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, and his Funyula counterpart, Paul Otuoma, vowed to double President Uhuru Kenyatta’s votes in the region during the repeat polls.





Speaking over the weekend, Otuoma, who contested for the Busia gubernatorial seat as an Independent Candidate but lost to Sospeter Ojaamong of ODM, said the minimum votes he will deliver for President Uhuru Kenyatta from the...



