See what MUTAHI NGUNYI said about RAILA’s new militia movement – This man hates JAKOM with a passion

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, seems to have come out of hibernation, minutes after National Resistance Movement leader, Raila Odinga, declared the way forward after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the October 26th presidential elections.





On Monday , the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Uhuru Kenyatta, President elect after he garnered 7.4 million votes.





But in a speech to Kenyans, Raila said Uhuru only garnered 3.5 million votes and…



