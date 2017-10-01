See what JOHO has threatened to do after UHURU incited traders not to pay tax to his County Government

See what JOHO has threatened to do after UHURU incited traders not to pay tax to his County GovernmentNews 05:32
Wednesday October 11, 2017 - Barely 24 hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive, telling traders in Mombasa not to pay their taxes to the County Government because of poor service delivery by the county, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has already responded.
In a statement to Kenyans yesterday, Joho’s office, through his Communication Officer, Isaac Angole, vowed to defy the directive issued by President Kenyatta on Monday.
The County Government dismissed Uhuru’s directive as..
Page 1 2