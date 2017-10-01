See what JOHO has threatened to do after UHURU incited traders not to pay tax to his County Government

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - Barely 24 hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive, telling traders in Mombasa not to pay their taxes to the County Government because of poor service delivery by the county, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has already responded.





In a statement to Kenyans yesterday, Joho’s office, through his Communication Officer, Isaac Angole, vowed to defy the directive issued by President Kenyatta on Monday .





The County Government dismissed Uhuru’s directive as..



