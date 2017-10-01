See what JOHO has threatened to do after UHURU incited traders not to pay tax to his County Government

..a roadside declaration which is not binding.





He said Governor Joho was not consulted and therefore the traders will pay taxes.





He added that what Uhuru engaged in were useless PR stunts that he hoped could get him a few votes in Nyali.





Angole stated that nothing would change even after Uhuru’s order, warning residents and traders not to fall for the President’s cheap political statement.





“The market cannot operate without revenue.”





“Traders will continue paying rent to sustain operations in the market,” Angole stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



