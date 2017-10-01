See what CHEBUKATI said that has confirmed UHURU/ RUTO rigged the October 26th repeat polls

Monday October 30, 2017 - Kenyans have raised questions over the conflicting figures of the voter turnout in the just concluded repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking yesterday, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced that the voter turnout was 40% contrary to what he had announced earlier.





And what has shocked many Kenyans and probably proved that the elections were rigged in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chebukati revealed that 4 million Kenyans voted in just one hour during the...



