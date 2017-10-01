See how UK’s Prime Minister, THERESA MAY, embarrassed RAILA like a child - Everyone is tired with him!

…him Raila Odinga wants a Coalition Government in Kenya and was seeking international assistance.





“We are not interested in mediation or being put together.”





“Kofi Annan is not present in Kenya.”





“He (Raila) should fly back to the country to mobilise voters," said Uhuru on Saturday .





The father of the nation said that Mr Odinga was portraying the country’s democracy as rotten to attract attention from the international community that will then offer to mediate the election standoff.





He insisted that Kenya will only be governed by Kenyans; therefore the NASA leader should return and campaign if he wants to be President.





