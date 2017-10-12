SEE how UHURU KENYATTA has been getting RAILA ODINGA‘s SECRETS

Thursday October 12, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer, Norman Magaya, has now claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has planted moles in the opposition to spy NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Magaya accused NASA moles of leaking secret information about the withdrawal of Raila Odinga's candidature from the presidential race to its rivals.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta was the first one to speak about Raila's withdrawal from the race two days before while he was at the Coast. Then it was a chorus from other Jubilee leaders and their social media spin doctors," Magaya stated.



"We suspect we have moles in our midst or Uhuru is using National Intelligence Service to penetrate our operations," Magaya added.





He also said that all opposition leaders have their phones tracked by the NIS and CID and that is the reason why all their secrets are leaking to the public.



